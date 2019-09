How Young Is Too Young To Wear Makeup?

To find out, we tapped two makeup artists who have tons of experience working with the kids and teens. Our BTS insiders? Pati Dubroff , who's worked with Miley Cyrus for years, including through her teen years, and Carissa Ferreri , long-time makeup artist to now 17-year-old actress Bailee Madison . "When you're on camera, it's really about how much makeup," says Dubroff. "There are a lot of lights and you don't want features to get lost." Of course, she notes that there's more to it than just that: "Makeup is about self-expression, too."