"We find all our extras in Atlanta where we shoot. Last year it was really hard to get people to do anything, but this year a lot of people volunteered to have their hair cut off or to grow it out so we could give everyone the right haircuts."



Season 2: The Hair Is Full Of Secrets

“This year it is very different — we start stepping more into the ‘80s, which is kind of amazing, visually. Last year was '83 and this year is '84, and they’re still in Hawkins, Indiana — but people are starting to realize there are perms and mullets, so we’re using a lot of wigs this year, because no one wants perms and mullets. [Laughs.]