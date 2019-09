It brings me great joy and satisfaction to announce that the internet has a new boyfriend He's handsome, he's charming, and he has a ridiculously great head of hair. Oh, and he plays Steve Harrington, the lovable high-school-bully-turned-good-guy in Stranger Things.Everyone, please give it up for Joe Keery You'd be a liar if you said the moment he appeared as the Casanova of Hawkins you weren't crushing on him as hard as Nancy Wheeler was. He just oozes that 1980s rich boy cockiness. Even his name, Steve Harrington, is hot. (Props to you, Duffer brothers ).The parameters of becoming an "i nternet boyfriend " vary from person-to-person, but in general, it's a combination of an actor's ability to be genuine, approachable, and a bit eccentric. An internet bae should also have a strong presence and large following on Tumblr . Good news for Keery cause he checks off all those boxes, and more (that hair swoop tho.)1. He posts funny videos, and wears normcore clothing (so on-trend).