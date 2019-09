You may recognize 13-year-old Gaten Matarazzo from his role as the curly-headed, "toothless," voice of reason on Netflix's Stranger Things. Following the success of the show, Matarazzo, with his animated personality and overall adorable demeanor, has become a bit of a celebrity.But the New Jersey native isn't letting it get to his head. Instead, he is deeply humbled when he runs into guys and girls who want to take a picture with him. In fact, his personal Instagram has become a tribute to his fans that approach him on the street. His Instagram is truly a public service to us all.In what may be the sweetest post ever, Matarazzo explained his reasoning. "I’m starting a new thing. Every fan that stops me and asks me to take a picture with them, I will ask them to take a picture with me because they mean as much to me as I mean to them," he wrote . He declared this to be his "new trend" and he has stayed true to his word. Every selfie and caption is more heartwarming than the one before.