Remember the good old days when Meg Ryan and Tom Hanks played leading roles opposite each other? Well, at long last, the combo we saw in Sleepless in Seattle and You've Got Mail is returning to the big screen. On September 9 — 18 years since they last co-starred as a couple — Ryan will play Hanks's widow in the movie Ithaca, according to Entertainment Weekly.
Ryan also directed the film, which Erik Jendresen adapted from William Saroyan’s novel The Human Comedy.
What Ryan told Entertainment Weekly about filming the movie makes us think their real-life friendship is as cute as their on-screen romances.
“At the end of his time, he says to the crew, ‘All right, gather ‘round. Listen, I know we've gotten to know each other very well over the last 10 hours together, but I just want to thank you for being here for my friend Meg,'" she recalled. "It was such an act of friendship. I love him so much."
Since she plays a supporting role and his character is dead in the movie, we'll only get to see them together in one scene. Still, we'll take whatever short glimpses of our favorite '90s rom-coms we can get.
