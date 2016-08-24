Britney Spears Says James Corden Has A Dirty Mind

Britney Spears will appear on Thursday's episode of Carpool Karaoke with James Corden, and we can hardly contain our excitement. The singer will release Glory later this week, which is being billed as her comeback album. But for some (us) she never left. She's maintained a sterling Instagram and her Vegas show is a wild hit.
A promo dropped Tuesday that gave us a window into just how amazing her appearance on the show is going to be. First, she says that her kids "look almost identical." Corden asks if they've seen her Vegas show (yes) then compares it to seeing his mom in her underwear when Corden was 11.
"You’re so dirty!” Spears says, slapping him.
Also, they sing along to "Toxic." Well, Corden sings. Britney lip-syncs. Just going to lay that fact down and walk a million miles away from it, never to refer to it again.
We have a lot to look forward to, including Britney, like, actually singing.
Watch below.
