It's one thing to be successful in Hollywood. It's another thing to be successful in Hollywood from working on projects with a brother. And furthermore doing all of the above while being extremely good-looking.
Yet, here we are, with the hottest writing and director duos right now. Good genes are no joke.
If you're like me, then you binge-watched Stranger Things and loved it. While watching, perhaps you assumed that the creators of the show were older, Stephen Kingish types. Wrong.
Meet, the Duffer brothers, Mark and Ross, 32. Yes, they're twins.
Here they are on the set of Stranger Things.
Here they are with one of the stars of the series, Winona Ryder.
Here they are all jazzed up at the show's premiere.
You weren't expecting that were you? But what if I told you that there is another set of hot successful Hollywood men that are also brothers. Would your heart explode?
Meet, the Duplass brothers, Jay, 43, and Mark, 40. They also own their own production company called, originally, Duplass Brothers Productions. This set of bros also acts and have starred, respectively, in notable roles on Transparent, Togetherness, and The League.
Here they are at a premiere together.
Here they are on the cover of a magazine.
Time to start the TOGETHERNESS @TelevisionAcad #Emmy campaign for @melanielynskey @stevezissis & #AmandaPeet! pic.twitter.com/QPJLnNIwF8— Mark Duplass (@MarkDuplass) May 2, 2016
Can we also take note of the abundance of great facial hair?
If you know of any other dynamic family duos, please share in the comments below.
