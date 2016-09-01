12 Reasons Joe Keery From Stranger Things Is The Internet's New Boyfriend

Morgan Baila
Photo: Rob Latour/WWD/REX/Shutterstock.
It brings me great joy and satisfaction to announce that the internet has a new boyfriend.

He's handsome, he's charming, and he has a ridiculously great head of hair. Oh, and he plays Steve Harrington, the lovable high-school-bully-turned-good-guy in Stranger Things.

Everyone, please give it up for Joe Keery.

You'd be a liar if you said the moment he appeared as the Casanova of Hawkins you weren't crushing on him as hard as Nancy Wheeler was. He just oozes that 1980s rich boy cockiness. Even his name, Steve Harrington, is hot. (Props to you, Duffer brothers).

The parameters of becoming an "internet boyfriend" vary from person-to-person, but in general, it's a combination of an actor's ability to be genuine, approachable, and a bit eccentric. An internet bae should also have a strong presence and large following on Tumblr. Good news for Keery cause he checks off all those boxes, and more (that hair swoop tho.)

1. He posts funny videos, and wears normcore clothing (so on-trend).
Nailed it. #tigerwoodsyall #philmickelsonmoment #arnoldpalmer #tobeymaguire

A video posted by Joe Keery (@uncle_jezzy) on

2. He plays with children. Warning: Your heart might melt.

Happy 4th!!

A video posted by Joe Keery (@uncle_jezzy) on

3. He seems fun, so it's easy to imagine hanging out with him IRL.
4. He likes to interact with his fans, much like his adorable co-star Gaten Matarazzo.
5. He can play the part of a bad-boy with ease.
Giph via Tumblr.
6. He plays in a band called Post Animal (which has major Tame Impala vibes).

@postanimal playing at #theemporium with our boys @theeveningattraction. 🧀 Shredder cheese 🧀

A photo posted by Joe Keery (@uncle_jezzy) on

7. He fights monsters.
Giph via Tumblr.
8. He can rock a bloody face.
Giph via Tumblr.
9. He is cultured.

🇧🇷SUP BRAZIL🇧🇷 #doyourscales #prettygood #rockclimbingjake

A photo posted by Joe Keery (@uncle_jezzy) on

10. His hair.
Giph via Tumblr.
11. He appreciates gifs.
12. He is humble AF and appreciates of all this newfound recognition.
