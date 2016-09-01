It brings me great joy and satisfaction to announce that the internet has a new boyfriend.
He's handsome, he's charming, and he has a ridiculously great head of hair. Oh, and he plays Steve Harrington, the lovable high-school-bully-turned-good-guy in Stranger Things.
Everyone, please give it up for Joe Keery.
You'd be a liar if you said the moment he appeared as the Casanova of Hawkins you weren't crushing on him as hard as Nancy Wheeler was. He just oozes that 1980s rich boy cockiness. Even his name, Steve Harrington, is hot. (Props to you, Duffer brothers).
The parameters of becoming an "internet boyfriend" vary from person-to-person, but in general, it's a combination of an actor's ability to be genuine, approachable, and a bit eccentric. An internet bae should also have a strong presence and large following on Tumblr. Good news for Keery cause he checks off all those boxes, and more (that hair swoop tho.)
1. He posts funny videos, and wears normcore clothing (so on-trend).
1. He posts funny videos, and wears normcore clothing (so on-trend).
2. He plays with children. Warning: Your heart might melt.
3. He seems fun, so it's easy to imagine hanging out with him IRL.
5. He can play the part of a bad-boy with ease.
7. He fights monsters.
8. He can rock a bloody face.
9. He is cultured.
10. His hair.
11. He appreciates gifs.
12. He is humble AF and appreciates of all this newfound recognition.
You guys are great, so thankful for everyone checking out the show! #StrangerThings #poorbarb— Joe Keery (@joe_keery) August 5, 2016
