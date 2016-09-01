If you're anything like us, you're already hungry for the just-announced second season of Netflix's runaway hit, Stranger Things. You may even be considering revisiting the first season again. And for the few of you that haven't jump aboard yet? You have no idea what you're missing.
There's no denying the talent the show's tapped, but here on the beauty team, we can't help but favor Millie Bobby Brown, or as most of us know her, Eleven. The 12-year-old has acting chops — and she's a good rapper, to boot — but it's her transformation that has us screaming #hairgoals.
You already know the young star shaved her 'do for the role, but have you seen her entire transformation? Click through our slideshow for every adorable look. Buzzed, long, even topped with a wig — there's no style Brown can't make us love. Now, how will we wait for season 2?
There's no denying the talent the show's tapped, but here on the beauty team, we can't help but favor Millie Bobby Brown, or as most of us know her, Eleven. The 12-year-old has acting chops — and she's a good rapper, to boot — but it's her transformation that has us screaming #hairgoals.
You already know the young star shaved her 'do for the role, but have you seen her entire transformation? Click through our slideshow for every adorable look. Buzzed, long, even topped with a wig — there's no style Brown can't make us love. Now, how will we wait for season 2?