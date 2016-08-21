Watch The Buzzcut That Created Stranger Things' Eleven

We imagine that it was no easy task convincing Millie Bobby Brown to shave her head and transform into Stranger Things' Eleven. But series creators the Duffer Brothers did so with a little help from Charlize Theron and Winona Ryder.
The actress has already spoken about her hairspo, but this video is a must-see. In it, Brown loses her locks and becomes the psychic we all know and love from Stranger Things. Oh, and Beyoncé's "Pretty Hurts" soundtracks the whole thing.
The Duffer Brothers wrote about the day in an essay for EW.
“When the day of the haircut finally arrived, Millie’s mom brought out a camcorder, while her dad ran away with tears in his eyes, unable to watch. It was a pretty dramatic scene. But also very quick,” they write. “Within 10 minutes we had shaved it all off and slapped a fake ‘11’ tattoo on Millie’s wrist. Millie looked at herself in the mirror, gave her best Furiosa scream — and Eleven was born.”
Watch below. It's pretty great.
Here it is!! The video of me getting my hair shaved for #StrangerThings. Enjoy!😘💙 #buzzed pic.twitter.com/qFQWwib1ti— Millie Bobby Brown (@milliebbrown) August 21, 2016
