Here's the best theories for what each of those titles mean.



1. Madmax

The first episode has a slightly different name than the rest of the series. It's just "Madmax." It could be referring to the '80s cult action/ post-apocalyptic film of the same name. Does this mean an action adventure is in store for the kids? Another commentary points out that the timeline of the movie's release (1981) doesn't match up with the 1984 setting, and offers another idea: a new character is introduced named Max.



2. The Boy Who Came Back To Life

We know that there are four new characters and that people can come to life (sorta) from the Upside Down (like Will did) so maybe another body is found in the dark, grimy world beyond and is brought back to life.



3. The Pumpkin Patch

Could this be a Halloween special? Is that too literal for the Duffer bros minds? Possibly.



4. The Palace

Since the Duffer brothers have mentioned that the Indiana Jones films will be an influence, this title could refer to a building, Pankot Palace, which is central to the plot of Indiana Jones & The Temple Of Doom.



5. The Storm

The vaguest of titles, this probably doesn't mean a literal weather storm, but rather a fury of violence, of terror, or of discovery.



6. The Pollywog

A "polliwog" is a tadpole. This could be what the kids called offspring of the demogorgons. Imagine the horror finding out there are multiple demogorgons around town.



7. The Secret Cabin

A secret hideaway to get away from the demogorgon's offspring, perhaps? This could be the episode where the cast finally ventures outside of Hawkins for refuge. Or for a fight. Even though Eleven isn't confirmed to reappear in season 2, this sounds like a good place for her to show up again and save the day.