The Truth About That Reddit Rumour

"We all look at the rumours online — it's fun to see what people are writing. The big one so far for season two was a Reddit post that said there was an ad for extras [willing to] shave their heads, but that got blown out of proportion. We actually needed women who would be willing to cut their hair and get bangs, while all the male extras actually needed to grow their hair out. Some male extras have been growing out their hair for the past nine months.



"We find all our extras in Atlanta where we shoot. Last year it was really hard to get people to do anything, but this year a lot of people volunteered to have their hair cut off or to grow it out so we could give everyone the right haircuts."



Season 2: The Hair Is Full Of Secrets

“This year it is very different — we start stepping more into the ‘80s, which is kind of amazing, visually. Last year was '83 and this year is '84, and they’re still in Hawkins, Indiana — but people are starting to realise there are perms and mullets, so we’re using a lot of wigs this year, because no one wants perms and mullets. [Laughs.]



"It’s been a fun step. All of the characters have developed. Nancy has kind of a big hair turn this year, too — they decided to do something drastic… That's all I can tell you."