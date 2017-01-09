Tonight marks the the 74th annual Golden Globes Awards — a star-studded event that honors the the best film and television programs of the past year. Many eagerly anticipate the Globes as a precursor to the Oscars, but us beauty obsessees know to keep tabs on the red carpet for an inside look on the hair and makeup trends that will dominate 2017.
Last year, dozens of stars arrived in classically glamorous looks — pristine waves, sleek ponytails, and fresh-faced makeup. This year, however, is shaping up to be a little more daring. Think: Emily Ratajkowski's matchy-matchy makeup, Kristen Bell's voluminous lob we'll be asking our hairstylists for, and Lily Collin's pink-meets-red look. Oh, and let's not forget about Millie Bobby Brown's sleek, sharp bob. What does all this mean? There's a whole lot of inspiration for you to check out going into 2017.
Ahead, see the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes red carpet.