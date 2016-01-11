This year's Golden Globes red carpet has us very excited for our next night out, thanks to dozens of stars that arrived in inspiring — and surprisingly glamorous — beauty looks. In fact, instead of opting for edgy, slightly disheveled styles (something we've seen a lot of lately), we saw a barrage of stars walk down the carpet looking incredibly polished.
The biggest trend: pristine, "done" hair coupled with soft, glowing makeup. It's a combination that feels fresh and modern. But the best part? Unlike complicated updos and inky smoky eyes of years past, these styles are all incredibly easy to copy. Think: Zendaya's smooth waves, Alicia Vikander's barely there makeup, or Zoe Kazan's bob. (And did we mention Malin Akerman's sleek low pony?) Translation: If you're looking for some new beauty inspiration for 2016, look no further.
Ahead, we've rounded up the best beauty looks from the Golden Globes 2016 red carpet.
