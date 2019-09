Looking artfully disheveled has become an obsession in the beauty world. We pay good money to have our hair color appear grown out , strive to create styles that look like bedhead , and like our makeup ever-so-slightly imperfect. How delightful it is to receive a hair compliment, then casually reply with, "Oh, these textured waves? I slept on them."It's safe to say that looking like you don't give a shit has become a trend. So much so, one could argue that the most provocative beauty statement you could make right now is to show up without a hair out of place. This may be why many of the spring 2016 runway shows featured just that: the return of "done" hair.Hairstylists at DVF, Balmain x H&M, Victoria Beckham, and more sent models down the runway with hair that looked like it took time, effort, skill, and a range of products to achieve. Could this be the end of gym hair as we know it? Click through for the mounting evidence.