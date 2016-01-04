Looking artfully disheveled has become an obsession in the beauty world. We pay good money to have our hair color appear grown out, strive to create styles that look like bedhead, and like our makeup ever-so-slightly imperfect. How delightful it is to receive a hair compliment, then casually reply with, "Oh, these textured waves? I slept on them."
It's safe to say that looking like you don't give a shit has become a trend. So much so, one could argue that the most provocative beauty statement you could make right now is to show up without a hair out of place. This may be why many of the spring 2016 runway shows featured just that: the return of "done" hair.
Hairstylists at DVF, Balmain x H&M, Victoria Beckham, and more sent models down the runway with hair that looked like it took time, effort, skill, and a range of products to achieve. Could this be the end of gym hair as we know it? Click through for the mounting evidence.
It's safe to say that looking like you don't give a shit has become a trend. So much so, one could argue that the most provocative beauty statement you could make right now is to show up without a hair out of place. This may be why many of the spring 2016 runway shows featured just that: the return of "done" hair.
Hairstylists at DVF, Balmain x H&M, Victoria Beckham, and more sent models down the runway with hair that looked like it took time, effort, skill, and a range of products to achieve. Could this be the end of gym hair as we know it? Click through for the mounting evidence.