Just 21 days into the new year, and we've got our first celeb to debut a rainbow-colored hair change (well, first of the female sex, that is). And, surprise, it's not the shade chameleon herself, Kylie Jenner, but a different, somewhat unexpected star. Hilary Duff has adopted a pink-tinged look stylist Amber Maynard-Bolt calls "iced sorbet."
The 28-year-old traded in her blond bob for a rosy pink hue that the team over at Nine Zero One Salon created just for her — and they just posted a picture on Instagram showing it off in all its brightly colored glory. But this is not the former Younger actress' first color rodeo. She had a bluish-green for a hot sec last spring, then switched to a Jem-reminiscent gray-pink combo. She's definitely been a card-carrying member of the rainbow-hair club for awhile — lest we forget her early '00s dabble with pink streaks on the sorely missed Lizzy Mcguire.
Interested in a multi-colored mane of your own? The Duff transformation process went a little something like this: Nine Zero One Salon co-owner Nikki Lee started off lightening her whole head in order to properly apply the new pink color. Afterward, celebrity colorist Maynard-Bolt toned her hair before she prepared (and deliciously named) the custom shade. As a final touch, stylist Riawna Capri added some texture to the singer-actress' already short bob. The result: a sweet shade that will help cure any case of the winter blues.
