Goodness gracious, great Biebs of fire! There are no Calvins to be seen anywhere in Justin Bieber's
latest Instagram posts — a pair of demure selfies from the freshly showered singer wearing only a towel (a nice towel, at that), etched abs, and some freshly puffed-out pectorals.
The "Sorry" singer captioned his shirtless shot "back in the gym," prompting 25,000-plus replies to one photo and 54,400 to its twin. (The first shot is a bit askew and we see a bit more of his face. The second post is straight-on Bieber beefcake and earned more than 1 million likes within the first two hours of its arrival online.
Less than 24 hours earlier, Bieber graced Instagram with another subtle shot of himself, perched on his fire-red Ferrari, his face obscured by his violet bangs and aviators. His drop-crotch cargos and Brooklyn Projects sweatshirt create a contrast to the hyper-exclusive automobile beneath him.
Advertisement
Back to those risqué towel shots: we're quite fond of his slicked-back bangs. With its purple-y hue, this coif's almost got a cleaned-up Jared-Leto-in-Suicide-Squad vibe.
We'll give him this: The hours on the gym floor are indeed paying off.
Advertisement