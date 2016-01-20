The process of planning and executing a big haircut is different for everyone. Some like the drama of a big chop (Khloé Kardashian, Carrie Underwood, and Hilary Duff), while others like to ease into it, like Kate Hudson.
To wit: In May, Hudson chopped her signature long locks for the on-trend lob. This week, she took it into bob territory — and she isn't stopping there. Her hairstylist, David Babaii, just told us that she may be going even shorter before the weekend arrives. But first, let's talk about the new bob.
Babaii describes Hudson's new 'do as "a classic A-line bob with no layers," and adds, "I love this shape, as it's fresh and is versatile in how it can be worn. It's modern, but still gives a bit of boho chic that Kate is famous for."
Although executing it wasn't as simple as he would have expected from his easygoing client and friend. "I would ask her to stay still, but there was a football game on, so that was a bit of a challenge; but we got it done and she loved it!" he jokes. "With Kate, it's always fun!"
Her reaction? "She is loving it and keeps wanting to go shorter, so [you] may see it cut even more in the days to come," Babaii told us. "Stay tuned." Our thoughts? We would love to see Hudson in the same cut that made her mom, Goldie Hawn, famous years ago. We'll report back when we hear more.
