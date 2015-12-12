Country singers and big hair go together like cake and ice cream. Big name, big voice, big hair, right? Not so much for Carrie Underwood! The country star debuted a new cut on Tuesday via her Instagram — and she looks great.
Underwood traded her classic, flowing 'do for a shoulder-length long bob and face-framing layers. It’s a way more modern look than the flowing, princess-y long locks that she used to sport. And it’s definitely not just the selfie angle! An Instagram photo from her hairstylist confirms the new look is permanent.
Cutting all your hair off is supposed to be reserved for the dog days of summer, when you can’t stand another 10 seconds of sweaty hair on your neck — but we like that Underwood is breaking the mold. New hair seems like the best note on which to end an old year.
OPENER IMAGE: Ken McKay/ITV/REX Shutterstock.
Advertisement