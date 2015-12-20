Hilary Duff is ending 2015 with a bang. The Younger actress introduced a striking new haircut on Instagram. Though she's still blonde, she’s wearing a blunt, chin-length bob that really frames her face. Duff’s gorgeous cut is a departure from her signature wavy tresses.
This isn’t the first time Duff has made risqué moves with her hair. In April, she rocked edgy blue tresses, inspired by mermaids. The newly single mom said that divorcing her ex, Mike Comrie, and relocating to Brooklyn gave her the courage to try a new 'do.
“I think it was a great thing for my life to have a little change and I did fall in love with Brooklyn,” she said at an AOL event in April. “I think it rubbed off on me because I have blue hair now!”
Hairstylist Cynthia Vanis loved taking a risk with Duff. She thanked the "Sparks" singer on Instagram for trusting her with her famed tresses.
Duff, whose said that she likes her hair to be disheveled on occasion, nailed this cut. It’s sleek, low maintenance, and perfect for a working mom.
OPENER IMAGE: Matt Baron/BEI/REX Shutterstock
