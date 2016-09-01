This Hair Trend Will Cut Your Salon Visits In Half

"It’s about being modern," says Sharpton. "I would rather someone look really great with minimal work, and have people in my chair for the idea of retaining something that has value longer, than to keep the same small circle of people trapped in a look because it’s convenient for my paycheck."



Where things get iffy is when you're about two months in and that cut starts to look, well, not so new anymore. Does this idea really live up to the hype? Sharpton says that, when executed right, it's definitely doable. "When [the stylist] really performs, then it requires less work from you," he says. "It’s like if you bought a jacket and had to sew the sleeves on every morning; it just doesn’t make sense. I don’t want to give you something that you have to put together all the time; I want you to just be able to wear it and look great.”