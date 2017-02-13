Millie Bobby Brown Just Made A Huge Fashion Move

You weren't the only one obsessed with Stranger Things. It looks like the fashion world was hooked on Netflix's 2016 sleeper hit, too. Case in point: The show's star, Millie Bobby Brown, landed a campaign for the newly revamped Calvin Klein under creative director Raf Simons. She also met Nicolas Ghesquière, the creative director of Louis Vuitton. Now, Elle reports that the actor has been signed by one of the world's biggest modeling agencies, IMG. Brown, who is still 12 years old, joins some of fashion's biggest names at the agency. You may know IMG's best and brightest: Karlie Kloss and the Hadid sisters. Does this mean we'll see more of Brown when we flip through fashion magazines? We're positive that those rosy cheeks will hit the glossies soon enough. While Brown was spotted at the Calvin Klein show during New York Fashion Week, she won't be strutting down the runway anytime soon. Her age keeps her from being able to take to the catwalk, but she'll still be able to rep brands via print ads and commercials. For now, Brown will be joining IMG's "talent" board. But don't think that she'll be in poor company there. Her cohorts include Julianne Moore, Chrissy Teigen, and fellow Stranger Things star, Winona Ryder.
