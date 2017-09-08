Cute and edgy? Hell yes, but Brown also picked just the right show. The crowd at Calvin Klein stuck to the brand's iconic simple aesthetic, and Brown added just enough interest to her white ensemble with her golden lip to stand out. (Well, more than Eleven at a fashion show already does, that is.) Paired with a creamy nude lipstick, the 13-year-old somehow made us suddenly plan a trip to the craft store to hopefully recreate this shimmering look. Now, we just need a someone to wear it... Calvin?