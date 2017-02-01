These Celeb Piercings Are Making Punk Rock Cool Again

Remember the ‘90s? You know, when lip rings, septum piercings, and belly button jewelry were all the rage? Those were the good old days. And while the abundance of cool-girl piercings has taken a back seat to tiny tattoos, it’s time to bring them back. Where to start? With celebrities like Kim Kardashian and Chloë Grace Moretz, of course.
But these aren't your average constellation piercings. The latest accessories we've seen are edgier than ever — and they are giving us some major throwback vibes to the grunge era. Click ahead to check out the coolest ones we’ve seen recently on our favorite stars. And get ready, you might be tempted to give your ears, nose, or nipples the pierced treatment, too.
Kim Kardashian
On Snapchat, Kardashian debuted a chic, gold lip ring at the annual Jenner-Kardashian Christmas Eve party this year. The edgy accessory was a bit out of left field for the star, but you can count on her to make a lip ring looks instantly glamorous.
Ashley Benson
The Pretty Little Liars star is our ultimate beauty inspiration lately: A new haircut and a silver, septum ring? We see you, Benzo.
Kendall Jenner
For months, people speculated whether Jenner had a nipple piercing, but last year she set the rumors to rest at Coachella via Snapchat. Now, Jenner frees the body jewelry whenever she has a chance — even on the runway.
Bella Hadid
Following suit, Hadid also has a barbell nipple piercing — and she's not afraid to show it, as you can see in her Paper magazine shoot.
Chloe & Halle Bailey
The VMAs red carpet always delivers the coolest style choices — but Chloe and Halle’s dope duo of piercings took the cake this last year. Halle looked next-level with her feather nose ring, while Chloe offered a fresh take on the septum piercing that doubled as a trendy ear cuff.
Bella Thorne
If you thought the nipple piercing trend wouldn’t catch on, you were wrong. Even Bella Thorne was inspired by Jenner’s edgy move.
