Tattoos have remained a big trend for years, only now it seems as though the circumference of body ink flooding our Instagram feeds is getting smaller and smaller. Looking to get in on the teeny-tat action? Maybe you go for a delicate design that's just behind your ear. Or you could make like Shia LaBeouf and get matching Missy Elliott tattoos on your calves. Do whatever you please; tattoos are all about self-expression, after all, and that means anything goes.
That said, we've noticed a few particular designs that are picking up speed on social media — and they somehow manage to be both minimalistic, whimsical, and oh-so-fun. Some designs carry a deep, significant meaning — we love those, too. We're talking pineapples big and small, semi-colons, and unicorns galore. If you have one of these things permanently adorning your skin, consider yourself ahead of the curve.
Click through the slides ahead for a few of our favorite trending tattoos. If you love them as much as we do, you may find yourself booking an appointment in the near future.
