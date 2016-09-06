To understand why someone might get matching Missy Elliott portraits on both of his knees, one has to return to the woman herself.
"Is it worth getting matching tattoos of rapper Missy Elliott on my knees?" she might ask. "Let me work getting matching tattoos of rapper Missy Elliott on my knees. I put my thing down, flip the original portrait of Missy Elliott and reverse, so the one on the opposite knee is a mirror image. Ti esrever dna ti pilf nwod gniht ym tup I."
Not sure what the last part means, but she's the rap genius here, not us.
Shia LaBeouf gave in to the natural temptation that we all have, to get matching tattoo portraits of Missy Elliott on his knees, when filming new movie American Honey. He described the thought process behind the life-altering decision to permantly inscribe Missy Elliott, a remarkable rapper, on both knees.
“I don’t love Missy Elliott like I wanna get two Missy Elliott tattoos,” LaBeouf tells Variety. “But you’re in a tattoo parlor, and” — he shrugs — “peer pressure.”
Oh. Word.
However, though LaBeouf says he got the ink, he is something of a performance artist. So until we actually see said knees, take this with a shaker full of salt.
