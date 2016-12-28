Kim Kardashian Just Debuted Her Edgiest Lip Look Yet

We never thought we’d see the day, but Kim Kardashian has gone punk — in the most glamorous way, of course. The latest snaps on sister Khloé's account revealed the reality star wearing a completely unexpected accessory: a gold hoop down the center of her lower lip.
“How dope is my fucking sister?” Khloé asked in the video. “Look at this dress. And look at the jewelry. You are a badass bitch, Kim!”
When paired with her gold cocktail dress and impeccable makeup — not to mention straight, sleek hair that would give Cher a run for her money — her lip ring looks more polished than "anti-establishment." But the statement piece does edge up Kim’s look significantly.
Is the piercing real? We'd bet not. Kim has famously eschewed body modification (like tattoos) in the past, even telling Wendy Williams in 2009, "Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" Then again — given how much the star’s look has evolved over the years — we wouldn’t rule anything out. For now, this much we know is true: a tiny bit of bling has never looked so major.
“How dope is my fucking sister?” Khloé asked in the video. “Look at this dress. And look at the jewelry. You are a badass bitch, Kim!”
When paired with her gold cocktail dress and impeccable makeup — not to mention straight, sleek hair that would give Cher a run for her money — her lip ring looks more polished than "anti-establishment." But the statement piece does edge up Kim’s look significantly.
Is the piercing real? We'd bet not. Kim has famously eschewed body modification (like tattoos) in the past, even telling Wendy Williams in 2009, "Honey, would you put a bumper sticker on a Bentley?" Then again — given how much the star’s look has evolved over the years — we wouldn’t rule anything out. For now, this much we know is true: a tiny bit of bling has never looked so major.
Advertisement