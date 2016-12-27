Carrie Fisher built a remarkable career as a writer, humorist, activist, and Hollywood script doctor. But for Star Wars fans, the whip-smart wordsmith will always be Princess Leia Organa — a badass who broke stereotypes and inspired generations of young girls with her grit, conviction, and strength.
“She has no friends, no family; her planet was blown up in seconds — along with her hairdresser — so all she has is a cause,” Carrie Fisher told Rolling Stone of the character in 1983. “From the first film, she was just a soldier, frontline and center.” And our soldier, our princess? She wore buns.
Though Fisher herself didn't love the doughnut-shaped twists, they represented something greater to fans because of the woman who wore them. So it comes as no surprise that in the wake of Fisher’s death, thousands are taking to social media to pay tribute to her in the best way they know how: by posting photos of themselves in their own versions of the style (both from today and childhood).
“She has no friends, no family; her planet was blown up in seconds — along with her hairdresser — so all she has is a cause,” Carrie Fisher told Rolling Stone of the character in 1983. “From the first film, she was just a soldier, frontline and center.” And our soldier, our princess? She wore buns.
Though Fisher herself didn't love the doughnut-shaped twists, they represented something greater to fans because of the woman who wore them. So it comes as no surprise that in the wake of Fisher’s death, thousands are taking to social media to pay tribute to her in the best way they know how: by posting photos of themselves in their own versions of the style (both from today and childhood).
Advertisement
One poster noted, “To one of the first women to show me (right) a girl can be powerful without apology. I've forever aspired to the strength she showed me women could embody.” And another summed it up this way: "Princesses never die. They live on through the people who love them." You will be missed, Carrie.
Advertisement