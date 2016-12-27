Princesses never die. They live on through the people who love them. In honor of Actress Carrie Fisher, whose grit and wit made "Star Wars'" Princess Leia an iconic and beloved figure to millions of us Star Wars fanatics. #carriefisher#princessleia#princessleiabuns#starwars

A photo posted by Cristina Morales (@bigdealxtina) on Dec 27, 2016 at 12:55pm PST