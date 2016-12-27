Um, You Need To See North West's Insane Custom Makeup Collection

All respect to the fun aunts who spoiled us when we were growing up, but Kylie Jenner has 'em beat. It’s not your fault: Kylie holds the keys to an in-demand makeup empire — which means she can whip up custom-made cosmetics gifts for anyone. And that’s exactly what she did for nieces North West and Penelope this holiday season, as her brand announced on Instagram yesterday. Prepare to feel insanely jealous.
As the posts show, aunt Kylie created entire collections of bespoke makeup for each girl, one in pink packaging for Penelope and another in purple for North. But we’re not talking a simple custom wrap job: Both girls scored their own hauls of fabulous one-offs, including Kyshadow Palettes, Lip Kits, and lip glosses specially designed and named for them.
Fans are already speculating as to whether the one-off gifts will inspire real-deal launches. Given the popularity of the KoKo Kollection (Jenner’s collab with sister Khloé Kardashian) and the world’s fascination with the youngest of the Kardashian brood, we could see such a release outselling any of the brand’s previous launches.
Not convinced that a 3- and 4-year-old could inspire your next must-have palette? Given the girls’ cosmetic pedigree (North has already proven herself a body-makeup queen), we wouldn't be surprised if their makeup shades are the most on-trend yet.
Fans are already speculating as to whether the one-off gifts will inspire real-deal launches. Given the popularity of the KoKo Kollection (Jenner’s collab with sister Khloé Kardashian) and the world’s fascination with the youngest of the Kardashian brood, we could see such a release outselling any of the brand’s previous launches.
Not convinced that a 3- and 4-year-old could inspire your next must-have palette? Given the girls’ cosmetic pedigree (North has already proven herself a body-makeup queen), we wouldn't be surprised if their makeup shades are the most on-trend yet.
Advertisement