Update: Try to keep up, Kardashian fans — we've got some big news. If you couldn't get your hands on Khloé's limited-edition KoKo Collection from Kylie Cosmetics — which is likely, considering all four of her Lip Kits sold out the same day they dropped — you now have a second chance. Khloé took to Instagram earlier this week to announce a restock, which just so happens to be hitting the brand's website today at 3 p.m. EST.
Our advice? If you want in on these lust-worthy lip colors — a deep plum, ballerina pink, brownish-nude, and bright fuchsia — you'll need to act fast. History has a way of repeating itself, and that means these bad boys will fly by faster than an episode of KUWTK.
This story was originally published on November 4, 2016.
It was only a matter of time before Kylie Jenner's gangbusters cosmetics line, Kylie Cosmetics, turned out its first collaboration. Today is that day. In true Kylie fashion, it's just as gorgeous as you'd expect: a one-off with sister Khloé, aptly named KoKo Kollection. Here's everything you need to know.
The sneak peeks announcing the collab starting hitting Snapchat, and then Instagram, Friday afternoon, teasing the packaging (a rad metallic gold).
Wow it's here!!!! One of my favorite projects!!!! My first collaboration with @kyliecosmetics & who better to share this experience with than you, @khloekardashian. These shades, this packaging ... It's everything 😩 Khlo you did such an awesome job I love working with you sister. The first surprise of the holidays!!!! This 4 piece drops next week November 9th at 3pm! @kyliecosmetics 💋 #KoKoKollection
Followed by a close-up or two.
And finally, a few swatches of the colors.
It looks as if the four lip colors will be sold as a single kit — just in time for holiday. There are three matte hues, all new, and one gloss. We know, we know, get to the colors! There will be Gorg (a deep wine), Okurrr (a bright pink), Damn Gina (a neutral gloss), and Khlo$ (a medium, rich pink).
But it gets better: Kylie points out that the kit will be discounted — in true holiday form — by nearly half. "3 of our mattes & a gloss would usually be $66 but these babies are $40 and if you order within the [U.S.] there's FREESHIPPING," she writes on IG.
Mark your calendar, set an alarm, and get ready, because this kit will likely sell out very, very fast. Got a pen? Ready? It goes on sale on November 9 at 3 p.m. PST. We'll update you as we learn more about this collab.
