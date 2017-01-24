

It looks as if the four lip colors will be sold as a single kit — just in time for holiday. There are three matte hues, all new, and one gloss. We know, we know, get to the colors! There will be Gorg (a deep wine), Okurrr (a bright pink), Damn Gina (a neutral gloss), and Khlo$ (a medium, rich pink).



But it gets better: Kylie points out that the kit will be discounted — in true holiday form — by nearly half. "3 of our mattes & a gloss would usually be $66 but these babies are $40 and if you order within the [U.S.] there's FREESHIPPING," she writes on IG.



Mark your calendar, set an alarm, and get ready, because this kit will likely sell out very, very fast. Got a pen? Ready? It goes on sale on November 9 at 3 p.m. PST. We'll update you as we learn more about this collab.