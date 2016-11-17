How old were you when you learned the virtues of body makeup? Eighteen? Twenty-six? Well, the teeny, wise-beyond-her-years North West — daughter of Kimye, of course — knows all about it now. And as auntie Khloé Kardashian recently learned, she's also happy to hook you up with a whole new look.
In a series of Snapchats posted by Khloé, the young makeup artist is shown getting right to work in the household glam room. She starts by applying Benefit Hoola Bronzer (a beauty-junkie staple, so she gets kudos already), and gently touching up Khloé's skin on the chin and across the nose. “More?” she asked. So far, so good — not that we’d expect anything less from the girl growing up in the House of Contour.
In a series of Snapchats posted by Khloé, the young makeup artist is shown getting right to work in the household glam room. She starts by applying Benefit Hoola Bronzer (a beauty-junkie staple, so she gets kudos already), and gently touching up Khloé's skin on the chin and across the nose. “More?” she asked. So far, so good — not that we’d expect anything less from the girl growing up in the House of Contour.
Advertisement
Next, the toddler takes a chubby stick to her aunt's lips. Khloé was a trooper during the whole session. “Good job,” she encouraged. When North West went off-course, she laughed and said, “On my chin?”
But North West knew exactly what she was doing. After adding “sparkle” to the lips with a gloss wand, she moved to Khloé’s décolletage. “Excuse me, young lady," Khloé said. "Are you putting makeup on my chest?”
“Body makeup,” her niece explained, with a huge smile across her face.
“Body makeup,” her niece explained, with a huge smile across her face.
Three years old and already a makeup pro? Watch your back, Kylie — this girl’s got skills.
Advertisement