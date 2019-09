How old were you when you learned the virtues of body makeup? Eighteen? Twenty-six? Well, the teeny, wise-beyond-her-years North West — daughter of Kimye , of course — knows all about it now. And as auntie Khloé Kardashian recently learned, she's also happy to hook you up with a whole new look.In a series of Snapchats posted by Khloé, the young makeup artist is shown getting right to work in the household glam room. She starts by applying Benefit Hoola Bronzer (a beauty-junkie staple, so she gets kudos already), and gently touching up Khloé's skin on the chin and across the nose. “More?” she asked. So far, so good — not that we’d expect anything less from the girl growing up in the House of Contour.