You Won't Believe How Much Kim Kardashian West Has Changed

Today, Kim Kardashian is one of America's top beauty influencers. In fact, some could argue she's the most influential figure in the beauty industry. If tomorrow she decided to wear eyeshadow on her knees — and we're not saying she hasn't already, anything is possible in 2018 — it would make national news.
The truth is, Kim K. has had quite the beauty journey. There were flat-ironed extensions and matchy-matchy makeup. Highly manicured brows and colorful eyeshadows. And of course, the contoured, strobed, and artfully painted-on looks that have influenced an entire Insta-nation.
Ahead, witness her transformation from a trend-conscious Hollywood hopeful to a refined social media magnate. Did you really expect anything less from a woman who singlehandedly turned "glam" into a verb? We didn't think so.