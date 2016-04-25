You Have To See How Much Kim Kardashian Has Changed

Think back: Did Kim Kardashian even exist pre-contour? It’s hard to imagine the star before she locked down her present-day (and often imitated) beauty look.



The truth is, Kim has had quite the beauty journey. There were flat-ironed extensions and matchy-matchy makeup. Highly manicured brows and colourful eyeshadows. And of course, the contoured, strobed, and artfully painted-on looks that have influenced an entire Insta-nation.



Ahead, witness her awe-inspiring transformation from a trend-conscious Hollywood hopeful to a refined social media magnate. Did you really expect anything less from a woman who singlehandedly turned "glam" into a verb? We didn't think so.



