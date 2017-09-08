When it comes to setting and following trends, the Kardashian-Jenners reign supreme. Floor-dusting extensions? Check. Spliced contours? Always. Fake lip rings? At least once. While every sister follows their own beat to a spotlit drum, it's Kim that gets the most credit for the fake piercing fad — and one celebrity just copied her look.
Kim Kardashian sported a faux lip ring last December at her family's annual holiday soirée and the internet went wild. Fast forward to the next year and it's back with one Millie Bobby Brown. The Stranger Things star rocked the sneaky accessory — and make it fashun — at this season's Calvin Klein show in New York City.
Advertisement
Sitting beside her star bestie, Paris Jackson, we almost didn't notice the tiny detail of Brown's look: her bedazzled lip. Considering Jackson and Brown often share the same makeup artist — and perhaps a new taste in body art — we're not surprised MBB turned her usual aesthetic into something with a little edge.
Unlike Kardashian, it seems as though Brown's ring should be credited to her makeup artist, Gianpaolo Ceciliato, and a clever DIY. After some sleuthing, we think we've cracked the case for the golden lip addition: It appears to be one solid line of a metallic liner topped off with canary yellow rhinestones glued on the lip (most likely with some lash glue).
The result is a fun and playful take on a lip ring — and unless you zoom in like a digital beauty editor on Friday afternoon deadline (ahem, me) you'd never know it was actually crystals.
Cute and edgy? Hell yes, but Brown also picked just the right show. The crowd at Calvin Klein stuck to the brand's iconic simple aesthetic, and Brown added just enough interest to her white ensemble with her golden lip to stand out. (Well, more than Eleven at a fashion show already does, that is.) Paired with a creamy nude lipstick, the 13-year-old somehow made us suddenly plan a trip to the craft store to hopefully recreate this shimmering look. Now, we just need a someone to wear it... Calvin?
Read these stories next:
Advertisement