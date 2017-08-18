Last summer, it was nearly impossible to scroll through Instagram without seeing a celebrity debut a new lob haircut. The shoulder-grazing chop quickly became the trend of the season, sweeping Hollywood for months. Now, less than a year later, it seems as though stars are looking to go even shorter (and we totally predicted it). Only this time, celebs are putting down the sheers and picking up the razor. The style on everyone's minds: a buzzcut.
Of course, the cut itself isn't exactly new. In the past, the likes of Natalie Portman, Sinead O’Connor, Grace Jones, and Demi Moore have all rocked the buzzed look. And while its heyday may have been during the late ‘90s and early 2000s, we think the style's latest revival is better than ever, thanks to its unexpected addition of peroxide. Everyone from Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne to Justin Bieber and Katy Perry are stepping out with bleached buzzcuts, and we have to admit we dig it. All that's left to ask is who will be next.
Click ahead to check out some of our favorites from this year so far, then let us know what you think in the comments below.