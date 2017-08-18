Of course, the cut itself isn't exactly new. In the past, the likes of Natalie Portman, Sinead O’Connor, Grace Jones, and Demi Moore have all rocked the buzzed look. And while its heyday may have been during the late ‘90s and early 2000s, we think the style's latest revival is better than ever, thanks to its unexpected addition of peroxide. Everyone from Kristen Stewart and Cara Delevingne to Justin Bieber and Katy Perry are stepping out with bleached buzzcuts, and we have to admit we dig it. All that's left to ask is who will be next.