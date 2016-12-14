There are those long-hair devotees who refuse to ever cut more than half an inch at an appointment, and those who start itching the second their pixie creeps past their ears. But the rest of us live in a gray area. We go from the bob to the lob to the lob with bangs to fuck-it-I'll-just-grow-it-out-for-the-rest-of-my-life. Sometimes, we take a big hair risk and it falls flat; other times, it's a game-changing transformation.
And when a celebrity takes a major haircut plunge, we perk up. We pin, we double-tap, we screenshot. Then we book a slot with our stylist, stat. If you're in a rut (we don't blame you — it's been a long year), we rounded up the best Hollywood hair transformations to inspire. When you see them side by side, you'll get it, so click through ahead.
