Look, there are definitely a lot of reasons Jonathan and Nancy could hypothetically work as a couple. Conspiracy theorist Murray Bauman (Brett Gelman) explains it the best in Stranger Things 2’s “The Spy,” where he lists the reasons they should date, ticking off, “You’re young, attractive. You’ve got chemistry, history, plus the real shit, shared trauma.” These are all good things to look for in a boyfriend. It’s why Nancy and Steve can’t work, because they don’t exactly have the same history — yes, the jock took on the Demogorgon, but he never lost anyone to it — and they definitely don’t have shared trauma when it comes to the Upside Down. On the other hand, basic human consideration doesn’t fall on this must-have list for prospective love interests — it should just be expected of people everywhere.