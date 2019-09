The Halloween drama begins with an argument between Nancy and Steve, as is common in this Stranger Things love triangle. Nancy is starting to feel overwhelmingly guilty over the season 1 death of BFF Barb Holland (Shannon Purser) , but Steve wants the couple to forget about the travesty and act like “stupid teens,” if only to avoid the wrath of the government agency covering up her death. So, Nancy passive aggressively obliges and gets hammered at the Halloween party, in a very teenager way. Unfortunately, bottled up feelings arise after all of Nancy’s punch drinking, and she slurs at Steve in the bathroom their love is “bullshit.” Steve, who is far more emotional than anyone gives him credit for being, storms out and leaves Jonathan to care for Nancy. As usual, Jonathan is standing about three yards away from the couple’s private moment.