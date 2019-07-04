R29 Binge Club: Stranger Things Season 3

Mike arrives at the brand new Starcourt Mall to meet up with Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Will (Noah Schnapp), and Max (Sadie Sink). It’s bright and shiny and, even better, they have an in. Steve (Joe Keery) has forgone college to sling ice cream at the Scoops Ahoy, which happens to have a back entrance into the cinema that allows the gang into a screening of Day Of The Dead. Just as soon as it starts, however, the power flickers off, and unbeknownst to the audience, it’s a Hawkins-wide outage. As we pan over the dark town, we see rats scuttling and bits of metal swarming into a giant mass. However, almost as quickly as it went off, the power comes back on, prompting cheers from the movie-goers. There’s one audience member who isn’t relieved, and that’s Will. After two seasons of wading around in the Upside Down and getting infiltrated with tentacles, he knows a bad feeling when he gets one, and the return of power brought with it a familiar dread that makes the hairs on the back of his neck stand up.