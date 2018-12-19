Rapper Megan Thee Stallion Is Not Who You Think She Is

This is especially true for Megan, whose lifestyle isn’t always as glamorous as other rappers make us think it should be. When she isn’t flying around the country for shows, interviews and photoshoots, Megan returns to student life in Houston. She writes papers en route to shows. She overhears people whisper “Omigod I think that’s Meg!” as she moves through campus buildings. The ink may have dried on her record deal — she signed to become the first female artist signed to 300 Entertainment the day before our shoot — but she has no intention of walking away from the degree that she often raps about. “I had to start from the mufuckin' bottom / My momma told me to get em, I got em. My granny told me you goin' to school / Getting that degree and making it cool,” she spits on “Tina Montana.” Next year, if everything goes as planned, she’ll have her bachelor’s in healthcare administration. As she puts it, “I went through too much with school to just go ahead and forget it because I got this deal. No. It's been too long to just drop out now.” Before music was a viable career option, Megan had figured out exactly what she wanted to do: open assisted living facilities for the elderly in Houston. It’s a way of giving back, and something that she’s still passionate about and feels equipped to tackle one day thanks to her program of study.