When she was 21 (she's now 25) and working as a stripper, Cardi B tells GQ writer Caity Weaver that she decided to enhance her backside for two reasons: 1) her boyfriend cheated on her with someone who "had a fat, big ass" and 2) she was convinced it would make her more money at work. But rather than looking up a seasoned, licensed doctor to do the job in a medical facility (which can be incredibly expensive and isn't covered by insurance), she visited a woman's basement apartment in Queens, New York and handed over $800 for silicone filler injections.