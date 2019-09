Confessions Of A Real Housewives Plastic Surgeon

When we got there, we were treated like rock stars. They put me up in a room that was bigger than my New York City apartment! I didn't know what to expect, but when I walked in to the operating room, it looked like something out of Star Trek — there was state-of-the-art equipment , all this amazing lighting. What was really interesting was that the women were fully covered, so I didn't even know what they were getting done until 20 minutes before surgery. Some got facelifts; others got liposuction, breast implants, or an abdominoplasty [tummy tuck], but they only exposed the part of the body I was operating on. It was a very different experience for me, because I'm used to meeting with the patient ahead of time and talking through the plan.