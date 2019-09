We learned earlier this year that there are more important things Jane Fonda wants to talk about than plastic surgery. And yet, that doesn't stop interviewers from asking her about her cosmetic procedures, even when it's unrelated to the work she's promoting. Most recently, the topic resurfaced while Fonda and Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin made a joint appearance on Today this morning to discuss the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit.