We learned earlier this year that there are more important things Jane Fonda wants to talk about than plastic surgery. And yet, that doesn't stop interviewers from asking her about her cosmetic procedures, even when it's unrelated to the work she's promoting. Most recently, the topic resurfaced while Fonda and Grace and Frankie co-star Lily Tomlin made a joint appearance on Today this morning to discuss the upcoming fourth season of the Netflix hit.
Thankfully, a majority of the interview focused on a lot of important issues, like female empowerment, Fonda's blog post on turning 80, and even the 2018 Women's Agenda for New York: Equal Rights, Equal Opportunity unveiled by Andrew Cuomo this past weekend. But like clockwork, the conversation led to Tomlin and Fonda's off-screen friendship, taking a minor and slightly uncomfortable turn that felt very familiar.
Jane Fonda had quite the response to Lily Tomlin's facelift comment pic.twitter.com/2qUUxReqiy— TODAY (@TODAYshow) January 16, 2018
After Today co-host Hoda Kotb asked the two stars about how long they've been friends, Tomlin jokingly replied with the well-intended punchline: "Long time. I knew you before your first face-lift!" Fonda quickly replied, "We don't need to hear that," before playfully adding, "Who are you? Megyn Kelly?”
Fonda's reaction looked similar to one we've seen before. Last September, Kelly and Fonda engaged in one of the most awkward interviews of the year, in which the actress replied to a question about plastic surgery by asking, "We really want to talk about that now?"
To be clear: Fonda isn’t opposed to talking about her age, or her plastic surgery, for that matter. In fact, she once said the move “bought her a decade” in Hollywood. However, there’s a time and place. Unless interviewers also start asking male actors about Botox any time they're promoting a new film, perhaps we should refrain from worrying if Fonda — a four-time Golden Globe-winning actress — does the same.
