We live in a world where finding quality, cheap cosmetics has become something of an internet sport. The $5 contour stick that rivals Kim Kardashian's, the $9 foundation that'll cover just about anything — millions of makeup lovers flock to magazines, YouTube, Reddit, and the like in search of those few products that make a beauty shopping problem a little easier on the wallet.
The good news is that drugstore brands have heard our cries loud and clear. Maybelline, Nyx Cosmetics, and E.L.F., to name just a few, have seriously upped the ante on their formulas and color ranges, creating quality products that give their much pricier counterparts a run for their money. Not only that, they're redesigning packaging to create products that you'll want to display on a vanity — not relegate to a side drawer.
Ahead, shop the cheap highlighter we're reaching for over our $40 pan, the lipstick we love that costs less than a movie ticket, and more of the crème de la crème of drugstore beauty.