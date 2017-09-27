This New $5 Contour Stick Gives KKW A Run For Its Money

Contour sticks created by celebrities are having a moment. Just this summer we saw the internet go crazy for Kim Kardashian's sculpting sets. Soon after Rihanna (basically) broke Instagram with the launch of Fenty Beauty and its sculpting Match Stix, among other items.
While I love seeing stars dip their toes into the cosmetics world, the KKW kit rings in at $50 for two sticks and a brush, while Fenty costs $54 for a set of three shades (or $25 for one). I wasn't totally shocked at the price tags, considering the massive following of Rihanna and Kim, but for a contour novice like myself, I couldn't justify the price.
Advertisement
So, in the name of chiseled cheekbones, I went on the hunt for an affordable alternative. When I saw that Wet n Wild's MegaGlo line had a dual-ended contour stick, I decided to take their Light/Medium shade for a test drive. I was already a fan of the MegaGlo line, which houses my all-time favorite drugstore highlighter, so this product seemed like a natural fit. And at only $5 for a dual-ended product, it was an offer I couldn't refuse.
Upon first swatch, I immediately loved the consistency and color of the contour side — a mid-toned, taupe-y brown shade. It applied onto my hand smoothly and blended out with ease.
The color of this product was the perfect neutral shade for my skin, with a flattering balance of warm and cool tones. The hue was comparable to the Amber or Mocha Match Stix from Fenty Beauty, but the KKW line didn't even have anything this neutral toned (her contour shades look too warm for my skin tone). So without even taking price into consideration, the Wet n Wild shade was the best fit for me.
Upon application, the product dispersed evenly on my cheeks and didn't lift off any of my makeup underneath, a common issue I've run into with cream contour, blush, and highlight wands. I immediately loved the way my cheekbones looked with this product — it was unlike anything I'd ever tried. They managed to look sculpted without looking muddy or patchy.
Safe to say, this product is a keeper. The lighter shade in the duo isn't something that I'd regularly use for everyday sculpting, but it's nice to have when I want to go in for a bolder, more defined contour, or when I want to level-up in the contouring game. And judging by the compliments I received while wearing this for the first time, I don't think it'll be long before I get there.
Advertisement
Related Video:
Advertisement