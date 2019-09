It's hard to imagine that just a few years ago, highlighting was still a new concept for many beauty fans. Sure, the technique was a mainstay in the life of pros, but it had yet to rack up the buzz it has today — Becca highlighters weren't flying off the shelves , the term " strobing " warranted a Huh?, and glimmering Instagram videos weren't crowding our feeds.Today, finding a highlighter shade perfect for your skin tone has become as mainstream as the quest for a great red lipstick or concealer — and for good reason: The right formula can make you glow like no other product can. But with so many on the market, ranging across a vast spectrum of price tags, where do we begin swatching? And what happens if you're on a serious budget?We've got the solution. I've been a fan of Wet n Wild for years — thanks to the never-fail pigment of my favorite eyeshadow trio — so when I heard magical things about the brand's limited-edition MegaGlo Highlighting Powders, I knew I had to find them. I raced to the drugstore and was lucky enough to spot them on the shelf. The powders only come in two shades: a light champagne-peach (Precious Petals, great for fair to medium skin tones) and a deep rose-gold (Crown of My Canopy, perfect for medium to deep complexions).Let me tell you, the color payoff is beauty nirvana. A highlighter that's shimmery, but not glittery, and blends easily? You can definitely find that at Sephora, but not for $4. A light dusting delivers just a touch of shimmer, great for every day, but layer on a few more swipes and you're Kim K. Translation: It's wonderfully buildable.Like many cult highlighters, the shades are sold out just about everywhere (online and in stores), but Wet n Wild has confirmed that these once limited-edition colors will be restocked in September. Keep an eye out — it'll be worth it for a cheaper glow.