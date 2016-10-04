Update: As promised, these coveted illuminators are back in stock — and haven't sold out yet. But that doesn't mean you shouldn't hurry — the deal is so good we imagine they'll be gone in no time. Get your hands on them at Wet n Wild.
This story was originally published on August 25, 2016.
It's hard to imagine that just a few years ago, highlighting was still a new concept for many beauty fans. Sure, the technique was a mainstay in the life of pros, but it had yet to rack up the buzz it has today — Becca highlighters weren't flying off the shelves, the term "strobing" warranted a Huh?, and glimmering Instagram videos weren't crowding our feeds.
Today, finding a highlighter shade perfect for your skin tone has become as mainstream as the quest for a great red lipstick or concealer — and for good reason: The right formula can make you glow like no other product can. But with so many on the market, ranging across a vast spectrum of price tags, where do we begin swatching? And what happens if you're on a serious budget?
We've got the solution. I've been a fan of Wet n Wild for years — thanks to the never-fail pigment of my favorite eyeshadow trio — so when I heard magical things about the brand's limited-edition MegaGlo Highlighting Powders, I knew I had to find them. I raced to the drugstore and was lucky enough to spot them on the shelf. The powders only come in two shades: a light champagne-peach (Precious Petals, great for fair to medium skin tones) and a deep rose-gold (Crown of My Canopy, perfect for medium to deep complexions).
Let me tell you, the color payoff is beauty nirvana. A highlighter that's shimmery, but not glittery, and blends easily? You can definitely find that at Sephora, but not for $4. A light dusting delivers just a touch of shimmer, great for every day, but layer on a few more swipes and you're Kim K. Translation: It's wonderfully buildable.
Like many cult highlighters, the shades are sold out just about everywhere (online and in stores), but Wet n Wild has confirmed that these once limited-edition colors will be restocked in September. Keep an eye out — it'll be worth it for a cheaper glow.
Wet n Wild MegaGlo Highlighting Powder, $3.99, available at select drugstores.
