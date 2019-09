Get Ready: Jaclyn Hill's New Becca Products Are Even Better Than Her Last

"Prosecco Pop. I was so nervous about creating a second highlight, and felt so much pressure because Champagne Pop was such an unexpected success and continues to be such a success."Of course, I'm always trying to think of all different skin tones, so creating Prosecco Pop was definitely difficult because I wanted it to be a certain gold. We went through so many different samples and versions, it was insane. [We] were sending people to the lab at times that it wasn't supposed to be open, because I was like, 'It's not perfect yet!'""The actual Champagne Pop pressed [powder] is definitely the highlight for the girl who wants the most beaming highlight possible — you want to send signals to space. As far as liquid, my personal favorite way to use liquid is on my body because you can put it on your entire body and it doesn't break up and separate; it just looks so beautiful and glowing. You can use it on fair skin tones [or] dark skin tones."You can also mix it in with your foundation, wear it on your bare skin with absolutely no makeup, [or] on top of your foundation before powder for a creamier highlight. Or, if you really want to send signals to space and confuse NASA, you can put the liquid on, and then the pressed [highlighter] on top. You will be beaming.""The way I used to wear my eyebrows truly makes me sad. I need to dig a grave for my old eyebrows. I [have] a Valentine's Day tutorial that I want to delete so badly; the makeup is pretty, but the brows... It looks like I have two worms on my face! I feel like everyone has had a bad brow moment ; the difference is that I've just documented it in front of millions of people!"