Get Ready: Jaclyn Hill's New Becca Products Are Even Better Than Her Last

"I let the haters control my channel for a very long time... I was allowing myself to go a certain direction because of the mean comments, and I've learned to block them mentally, and I've learned to look at the positive. I've learned to take control of my channel and stand up for who I am and what I believe in, and my followers who actually understand me... I can't let people get me down."I've made a lot of changes in my life recently as far as the negativity. It was getting me down in a very, very bad way, and it was really taking a toll on me. I went to therapy for it because I was so focused on the negativity. The good outweighed the bad, but not in my mind... [Now] I try to be present. I know when it's time to be on my phone and when it's not time to be on my phone. I disconnect myself. I don't think of myself as famous; I don't think of myself as successful; I think of myself as a 25-year-old girl who is a daughter, a friend, and a wife. I have so much to learn and so much more growing to do."