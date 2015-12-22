Does scrolling through your Instagram feed feel like an endless stream of copycat images? Oh, another untouched latte on a marble surface? Oh, you’re blocking your face with a quirky object again?



We love a pretty picture just as much as the next person, but there are some tired social media snaps we’d be pretty stoked to see go away in lieu of more original concepts. We’ve rounded up eight shots that, sorry to say, have had their 15 minutes of fame. We get it — some of these are tough to avoid — but we think we all can do without seeing another overhead brunch tableau, right?



Let's aim for a more creative and original 2016. In the meantime, here are the Instagram trends that need to be retired.