Angela Tafoya
Weddings
21 Books That Make Wedding Planning Feel Effortless
Natalie Gontcharova
Jan 8, 2019
Weddings
36 Stunning Wedding-Invitation Ideas
Angela Tafoya
Jul 27, 2017
Home
53 Ikea Products Almost As Good As The Meatballs
Angela Tafoya
Nov 18, 2016
Living
13 Wedding Gifts Every Couple Will Love
Ah, the great wedding gift dilemma. Do you give the couple a few dishes or a new shower curtain? Or do you just call it a day and hand the bride and groom
by
Angela Tafoya
Creative
8 Young Professionals Share Their Work Secrets
The tech industry is growing at a head-snapping pace, with a pool of talent that includes some of the world’s brightest innovators, movers, and
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
Our Favorite Celebrity Weddings
The verdict is in: We just can't get enough of celebrity weddings. Luckily, the past few years have been packed with celebs celebrating their love for one
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
29 Engagement Gifts Guaranteed To Impress
While wedding season is just getting underway, engagement season never ends. And while engagement gifts are certainly not mandatory, you may want to
by
Angela Tafoya
Travel
29 Insanely Romantic Trips You'll Never Forget
Whether you're in a serious relationship or just seeing where things go, a getaway for two sounds pretty good right about now. Doesn't it? But how do you
by
Kristy Alpert
Living
26 Engagement Rings You'll Want To Wear Forever
Pinterest is great for lots of things — home renovations, recipes, beauty DIYs, and more. But we like it best for browsing through endless pics of
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
Here's How To Get The Wedding Gifts You Really Want
Building your dream registry is one of the great perks of getting engaged, right? But as we’ve come to learn, throwing too many options into the mix can
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
This Silica Gel Hack Just Changed Our Lives
You know those little annoying silica gel bags that somehow sneak their way from shoeboxes onto the floors of your home? Well, up until now, we had no
by
Angela Tafoya
Weddings
10 Super Cute Bridesmaid Gift Ideas
They’ve been with you through thick and thin, and now it's finally time to take your team-march down the aisle. And while they're probably overjoyed to
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
These Inspiring Quotes About Moms Will Leave You Misty-Eyed
There's a saying that to become a mother is to forever watch your heart walk around outside your body. It's intense, and it's hard to explain what the
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
The Best Engagement Ring For You — According To Your Sign
These days, lots of couples are taking a collaborative approach to shopping for an engagement ring. After all, you’ll (hopefully) be wearing this ring
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
16 Home Buys Your Mama NEEDS
She took care of you when you were sick. She helped you with school science projects. And to this day, she always takes your most annoying calls, whether
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
The Best Home Style According To Pinterest
Scrolling through Pinterest in search of inspiring interiors is a never ending quest. Seriously, just ask us how many hours we’ve spent doing this.
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
12 Home Buys You Won't BELIEVE Are From Target
Everyone knows that there is no such thing as a "quick Target run." After popping in for paper towels, you wind up leaving an hour later with $80 worth of
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
5 Things You Should Register For — & 5 You Should Skip
Once upon a time, registries were a way for couples moving in together after the wedding to establish their first home. Now, with so many people choosing
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
10 Things I Wish Someone Had Told Me About Getting Married At Cit...
So, you’ve decided to buck the elaborate wedding and head straight to the courthouse. Seems simple enough, right? I thought so, too. And compared to
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
10 Extraordinary Places To Get Hitched
Don’t get us wrong, we’re all about the under-the-radar, secluded wedding venues. But there’s also something pretty alluring about getting hitched
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
8 Design Don'ts Every 20-Something Should Avoid
When it comes to decorating our places, we can probably all agree that "winging it" is our general strategy. Sure, we like to keep certain things in mind,
by
Angela Tafoya
Weddings
The Magical Santorini Wedding Of A Couple That Met On Tinder
Tinder matches that end in marriage are like the unicorns of the dating world: We want to believe they are real, but we've never actually seen one up
by
Angela Tafoya
Travel
Where To Travel Based On Your Personality
Not everyone has the same idea of what constitutes the perfect vacation. While some of us might be content to sit on a beach with a cocktail and a book
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
This Couple Lives In Grandma's Garage — & It's Amazing
We love a creative workaround, especially when it involves small spaces. (Let’s be real, any measure taken to gain a little more square footage is okay
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
The Best Home Goods Stores To Bookmark & Shop NOW
It can be easy to get lost when shopping for home decor. You end up searching the internet for hours, only to end up at your same go-to spot (trust us,
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
10 Creative Ideas For Your "Something Blue"
If there’s one wedding tradition that has truly withstood the test of time, it’s "something old, something new, something borrowed, and something
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
We Can't Stop Staring At These Beachside Weddings
Not to get too sappy or anything, but there’s just something so romantic about a couple saying their wedding vows to the tune of the ocean waves
by
Angela Tafoya
Home
6 Ikea Hacks You NEED To See
There’s nothing like the feeling of accomplishment that comes along with a DIY effort gone right. While we can’t say that’s ever really happened to
by
Angela Tafoya
Living
These Wedding Videos Are The Best Thing You'll See All Day
There are certain famous wedding videos that will always hold a special place in our hearts. Ahem, we’re looking at you, JK Wedding Entrance Dance. But
by
Angela Tafoya
Weddings
Here's Who To Follow On Pinterest If You're Planning A Wedding
For most modern brides-to-be, Pinterest is a vital part of the wedding-planning process. But along with the endless stream of DIY ideas and real-wedding
by
Angela Tafoya
