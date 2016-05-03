Here's How To Get The Wedding Gifts You Really Want

Building your dream registry is one of the great perks of getting engaged, right? But as we’ve come to learn, throwing too many options into the mix can also make your life as newlyweds complicated. We've already offered advice about what things you should register for (and what to skip); now, we're helping you decide where to register.
Whether you go the traditional route and opt for a brick-and-mortar department store like Bloomingdale's, or go full-on digital with a registry site like Blueprint or Zola, you can’t go wrong with our handy guide.