Wedding Gifts
Shopping
14 Wedding Registry Sites You Need To Know
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Wedding Gifts
"Hers & Hers" Wedding Gifts For Two Brides
Erika W. Smith
May 14, 2019
Weddings
Stylish Bachelorette Party Favors That Aren't Penis-Themed
Elizabeth Buxton
May 8, 2019
Work & Money
10 Women Share What They Think You Should Spend On A Bridal Shower Gift
Ludmila Leiva
Apr 24, 2019
Weddings
20 Wedding Gifts Real Women Actually Used — From Registry To Surp...
As much as we may dream about weddings, from our own to the ceremonies of others, the actual days leading up to said events can be a stressful shit-storm
by
Elizabeth Buxton
Dedicated Feature
How To Actually Get The Most Out Of Your Wedding Registry
Between securing a venue, arranging for a gluten-free-vegetarian-friendly-kosher caterer, and saying yes to a gorgeous (but still affordable) wedding
by
Jen Anderson
Work & Money
How Much Cash Should You Give For A Wedding Gift?
It's late in the season, but most of us probably have a friend or two's wedding coming up before winter hits. You can go the gift registry route, the
by
Anabel Pasarow
Weddings
25 Amazon Wedding Registry Items You’ll Actually Use
We think of Amazon as a place for instant gratification, from getting our groceries delivered to our doors to streaming movies on-demand. The e-commerce
by
Venus Wong
Home
11 Personalized Wedding Gifts To Impress The Newlyweds
Wedding gifts carry a lot of emotional significance: Expected to stand the test of time, they are the thoughtful reminders of your blessings to the happy
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
10 Pottery Barn Wedding Gifts Everyone Will Love
When we were younger, the Pottery Barn catalog was an aspirational peek into what the perfect "adulting" apartment looks like, especially after coupledom
by
Venus Wong
Horoscopes
The Perfect Wedding Gift For Every Sign
Choosing the right wedding gift for your friend can feel like walking on a tightrope. You want to give them something original, but you also want to make
by
Sara Coughlin
Weddings
10 Things You Didn't Know You Needed In Your Wedding Registry
Putting together a wedding registry takes careful deliberation: You have to pick out products that will be essential to your married home, while balancing
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
10 Etsy Buys To Put Together A
Killer
Wedding Gifting Lo...
Wedding favors are a lovely gesture to express gratitude to your guests, but it's hard to nail down when exactly they should come into play. Handing out
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
15 Under-$50 Bridal Shower Gifts Every Bride Will Appreciate
Receiving an invitation to someone's bridal shower is a pretty solid testament of friendship. Not only will you be a part of the actual big day, you're
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
The Dos & Don’ts Of Attending A Destination Wedding
The premise of a destination wedding is exciting, but actually attending one can be a huge commitment. If you're giving up valuable vacation days — and
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
Here's How Much Guests Spend On Wedding Gifts
As summer wedding season approaches, you may be working on your budget. How will you get to Bora Bora for that destination ceremony? Is the cost per wear
by
Christopher Luu
Weddings
10 Wedding Favors That Your Guests Will Actually Like
Wedding favors are meant to be tokens of appreciation for guests who made the time and effort to witness one of the most significant events of your life.
by
Venus Wong
Wedding Gifts
7 Surprising Things People Are Funding Through Honeyfund
When it comes to offering congratulations in the form of a gift, you really can't go wrong with cold, hard cash. These days, people are favoring
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
20 Awesome Target Buys To Add To Your Wedding Registry, ASAP
Target has seen us through so many milestones — from building our first makeup collections to outfitting our freshman year dorm rooms. So we're not
by
Venus Wong
Weddings
This Is What Most Brides Do With Their Wedding Gift Money
While some may balk at receiving an envelope stuffed with cash for their birthday or any other holiday, when it comes to weddings it’s a welcome
by
Marquita Harris
Fashion
Ivanka Trump & Jared Kushner's Wedding Favor Will Surprise You
Weddings, in general, are tough to get right. With decisions comes pressure, and with pressure comes anxiety. And who knew impressing a room full of your
by
Landon Peoples
Living
13 Wedding Gifts Every Couple Will Love
Ah, the great wedding gift dilemma. Do you give the couple a few dishes or a new shower curtain? Or do you just call it a day and hand the bride and groom
by
Angela Tafoya
Weddings
This Couple Waited 9 Years to Open This Epic Wedding Gift
Good things come to those who wait. Most people, however, wouldn't be able to wait a full nine years before opening a present. But Kathy and Brandon Gunn
by
R.A. Farley
Living
Here's How To Get The Wedding Gifts You Really Want
Building your dream registry is one of the great perks of getting engaged, right? But as we’ve come to learn, throwing too many options into the mix can
by
Angela Tafoya
Weddings
How Much Money Should You Spend On A Wedding Gift?
Weddings are expensive — and not just for the bride and groom. For guests, there may be travel and hotel costs, new outfits, primping, and of course,
by
Marshall Bright
US
15 Terrible Wedding Gifts No Couple Could Love
Some brides and grooms want porcelain gravy boats they will never, ever use, but can show off to visitors. Some want Le Creuset cookware, fancy towels,
by
Erin Donnelly
Living
Finally, An Answer To The Age-Old Question: How Much Should I Spe...
By Kristen Klein If you're attending a wedding this summer, you've likely faced the common gift-giving conundrum: How much should you really give?
by
Bridal Guide
Living
Wedding Gift Tables Are Disappearing & Everyone's Happy About It
Wedding etiquette times are a-changin'. The New York Times reports millennial couples are being oh-so-millennial and passing up traditional wedding gift
by
Cristen Conger
Living
How NOT To Be Rude When Giving A Wedding Gift
Shan-lyn Ma will be the first to tell you she's a professional wedding guest. And, when it comes to gifts, she knows the drill: get the invite, find the
by
Colleen Barrett
Entertainment News
Nikki Reed's Post-Honeymoon Gift From Ian Somerhalder Is Giving U...
It may not be a a Kimye-style birthday bash at the Staples Center, but Ian Somerhalder's celebration of wife Nikki Reed was still pretty special — and
by
Erin Donnelly
Weddings
What To Get The Couple Who Has Everything
A couple of generations back — when it was still uncommon to move in together before tying the knot — picking out wedding gifts was so much simpler.
by
LaurenConrad.com
